OTTAWA -- RCMP say the armed man who was arrested on the grounds of Rideau Hall is facing multiple charges, but provided little detail on the nature of the alleged crimes.

RCMP Deputy Commissioner Mike Duheme said the suspect identified as Corey Hurren is appearing in court for a bail hearing where charges against him will be reviewed.

“He is in court as we speak right now,” Duheme told reporters in Ottawa on Friday morning.

Early Thursday morning, Hurren was arrested on the grounds of Rideau Hall after police say he breached the street entrance gates, damaging the front-end of his pickup truck and initiating the vehicle’s airbags.

He proceeded on foot to an on-site greenhouse, where he was “rapidly contained by RCMP members who were on patrol in the area,” according to a statement from the RCMP.

Police dispatched the emergency response team shortly after 7 a.m. and the man was arrested and brought in for questioning shortly before 8:30 a.m. The RCMP said the man was arrested “without incident.”

Governor General Julie Payette was not at her residence during the incident, nor was Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family who are staying on the same grounds at Rideau Cottage.

Hurren has been identified as a ranger with the Canadian Armed Forces from rural Manitoba.

This is a breaking news update. More to come...