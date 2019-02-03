

The Canadian Press





SURREY, B.C. -- Police say they arrested a man days after he allegedly shot a transit officer in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday.

RCMP began looking for Daon Gordon Glasgow on Thursday in connection with the shooting on a SkyTrain platform that sent Const. Josh Harms to hospital with serious injuries.

Harms has since been released from hospital and is expected to recover, but Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald says police "pulled out all the stops" in the "high-risk arrest," which brought together several agencies.

McDonald says Glasgow was arrested Sunday around 5:30 a.m. at a four-plex home in Burnaby, B.C.

He's being held on an outstanding warrant of being unlawfully at large.

McDonald says police are working with the B.C. Prosecution Service but no charges have been laid.

McDonald says the investigation has been "extremely complex."

"The suspect was armed with a firearm and at large in public. There was a heightened risk for violence," he says. "These factors pose a serious risk to public safety."

Before his arrest, police warned that Glasgow was known to quickly change his appearance.

They released a series of mugshots of him spanning 20 years, which officers say illustrate how the suspect was able to drastically alter his appearance.

McDonald says he hadn't seen Glasgow following his arrest, so he couldn't say if he looked the same as he did in the photograph released from the Skytrain video.