Suspect arrested in murder of Winnipeg couple in Jamaica
Melbourne Flake, 81 and Etta Flake, 70, are seen in this photo provided by family. The couple were found dead Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 in a home in Jamaica. They lived in Winnipeg together for 53 years.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, February 9, 2018 5:19PM EST
Jamaican police have arrested a suspect in connection with the deaths of a Winnipeg couple.
While officers in Jamaica are not releasing the name of the suspect pending further investigation, they say the male is being held in St. Thomas, a parish on the island’s eastern tip.
Melbourne Flake, 81 and his wife Etta, 70, were found dead in their Jamaican vacation home in St. Thomas on Jan. 9.
Jamaican police have said construction workers found the bodies after attempting to contact the couple for a couple days. The pair had their hands and feet bound. They were rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Melbourne, also known as Jerry, was a retired carpenter from the Canadian Armed Forces, and Etta was a retired nurse. They moved to Canada from Jamaica in the 1960s.
One man has been taken into Police custody in relation to the murder of Melbourne and Etta Flake in Retreat,St.Thomas on Jan.9.— Jamaica Constabulary (@JamaicaConstab) February 9, 2018
