

CTVNews.ca Staff





Jamaican police have arrested a suspect in connection with the deaths of a Winnipeg couple.

While officers in Jamaica are not releasing the name of the suspect pending further investigation, they say the male is being held in St. Thomas, a parish on the island’s eastern tip.

Melbourne Flake, 81 and his wife Etta, 70, were found dead in their Jamaican vacation home in St. Thomas on Jan. 9.

Jamaican police have said construction workers found the bodies after attempting to contact the couple for a couple days. The pair had their hands and feet bound. They were rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Melbourne, also known as Jerry, was a retired carpenter from the Canadian Armed Forces, and Etta was a retired nurse. They moved to Canada from Jamaica in the 1960s.