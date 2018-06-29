

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





A 29-year-old male suspect has been arrested following a fatal crash that led to two carjackings, multiple collisions, and an attempted busjacking in the Greater Toronto Area early Friday morning.

The first collision involved three vehicles and occurred near McLaughlin Road and Steeles Avenue in Brampton, Ont., northwest of Toronto, at approximately 1 a.m., according to Peel Regional Police.

Paramedics said one male was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was transported to hospital in serious condition.

Following that crash, Toronto police said the driver of a white Mercedes involved in the collision stole a black Honda Civic that had stopped at the scene.

“We had people arriving on scene to offer assistance,” Sgt. Alex Crews of the Toronto police told CTV Toronto. “The driver of the Mercedes ended up jumping into one of the unoccupied vehicles, of one of the citizens who rolled up on the scene and that was a black Honda Civic.”

The suspect fled in the stolen vehicle along Steeles Avenue at a high rate of speed.

Nearly 20 minutes later, police said the carjacked Honda Civic struck a Dodge Caravan that was turning left at Kipling Avenue in north Toronto. The Caravan spun out of control and crashed into a white Chevrolet. A pedestrian standing on the southeast corner of the intersection was hit during the collision.

Chris, a woman who lives nearby, said she heard a loud noise and went outside to see what happened.

“I had just gone to bed and there was a horrific – never heard a sound like that in my life,” she said.

The woman said she saw a 28-year-old man lying motionless on the ground and a woman who had just had her car stolen.

“I went to the woman who was carjacked. Her face was bleeding and she was in complete shock,” Chris said. “She says: ‘He took my car and he smashed my car.’”

After that collision, police said the suspect had run over to Markwood Lane and approached a woman in a Nissan Rogue. He stole her vehicle and drove eastbound on Steeles.

The pedestrian who was struck was taken to hospital in critical condition, police said.

Shortly after, Toronto police said the stolen Nissan Rogue struck a Mercedes Benz near Steeles Avenue and Weston Road.

The suspect then exited the vehicle and attempted to steal a city bus, but he was arrested in the process.

The suspect was transported to hospital with minor injuries. He’s currently under arrest for impaired driving, but police say further charges are pending.

With files from CTV Toronto and CP24