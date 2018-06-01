

CTVNews.ca Staff





Ontario Provincial Police say a suspect has been arrested after a lemur, tortoise and Gibbon monkey vanished from an Ontario zoo, but the animals are still missing.

The three animals were taken from the Elmvale Jungle Zoo, located about 120 kilometres north of Toronto, last Monday.

Police say a hole was cut into the zoo’s chain link fence.

The OPP says 21-year-old Alex Perlmutter, of Ottawa, has been arrested in Mount Albert, Ont., and charged with break-and-enter and theft.

None of the allegations against him have been proven in court.