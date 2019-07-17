Suspect arrested after doctor stabbed in clinic
HAMILTON -- Police say a man has been arrested after a doctor was stabbed at a clinic in Hamilton on Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators say the suspect entered the clinic and allegedly attacked a doctor with a knife.
They say others in the building were able to subdue the man.
Police say the doctor's torso and hand were both injured.
Police say another doctor at the clinic tended to the alleged victim's wounds until Hamilton Paramedics arrived and took the doctor to hospital.
They say a 49-year-old local man has been charged with assault with a weapon.
