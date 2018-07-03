

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 20-year-old Elmira, Ont. man is facing charges including assaulting an officer with a weapon after allegedly injuring a Waterloo Regional Police officer with an axe.

Police said an officer was attempting to arrest a suspect on Sunday morning when he struck the driver’s side window of a cruiser with an axe, hitting an officer inside.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering.

The man took off on foot, and was arrested a short time later.