Surrey, B.C., toddler injured after truck drives into house
Published Thursday, August 16, 2018 4:47AM EDT
SURREY, B.C. - A four-month-old child is in a Surrey, B.C. hospital with unspecified injuries after a truck drove into the basement of a house on Wednesday night.
Surrey RCMP say the truck entered the house on Alexandria Crescent at about 9:30 p.m.
There was no immediate information on whether the child was in the house or the truck.
RCMP says evidence was being gathering at the scene and that the investigation was in the early stages.
The 57-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken into custody.
