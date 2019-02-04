Surrey, B.C., pedestrian injured using cellphone while crossing busy street
SURREY, B.C. -- Distracted walking may have played a part in an incident in Surrey, B.C., that sent a pedestrian to hospital with head injuries.
RCMP say the 22-year-old Surrey woman was viewing her cellphone when she stepped off the curb into the path of a taxi.
It happened just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, near busy Scott Road at 99th Ave., in northwest Surrey.
An RCMP news release says the woman was crossing mid-block when she was hit.
Although she required medical treatment, police say her head injuries are not considered life-threatening.
The taxi remained at the scene and speed and alcohol have been ruled out, although investigators say "pedestrian inattention" was a factor.
