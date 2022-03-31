ROME, ITALY -- One of the Indigenous delegates who met with Pope Francis on Thursday at the Vatican said the Pope was responsive to the group’s concerns.

Rosalie LaBillois of Eel River Bar First Nation is the Assembly of First Nations representative from New Brunswick and told CTV National News’ Indigenous Circle reporter Donna Sound that her group spoke to the Pope on Thursday about “healing, reconciliation and future relationships.”

“It was a very surreal moment him being there,” she said in the interview. “[I was] just trying to be very present and really cherishing that time and soaking in being in his presence, but also being in the presence of all of our survivors that have come along with us.”

The AFN delegation met with Pope Francis for two hours on Thursday, where they discussed the legacy of the Catholic Church and Canada's residential school system, as well as the impact the system had on other generations.

Delegation lead Chief Gerald Antoine described the meeting to reporters as a “new partnership” and a “historical milestone.”

LaBillois added that the Pope spoke to the group about climate change and languages.

“It really demonstrated that he was listening to our words and really showed that he’s going to be reflecting upon what we had shared,” she said.

With files from CTVNews.ca Writer Brooklyn Neustaeter