OTTAWA -- The Supreme Court of Canada has refused to hear the appeal of a man convicted of killing two Edmonton-area seniors.

Travis Vader was sentenced to life in prison for the deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann, who vanished in 2010 while setting out on a camping trip.

His lawyers argued the trial judge should have dismissed his case because it took so long to work its way through the court system.

The lawyers also said the judge made errors and showed bias when he substituted the lesser offence of manslaughter for two second-degree murder verdicts.

Vader unsuccessfully asked the Alberta Court of Appeal for a new trial or for his manslaughter charges to be stayed.

Following its usual practice, the Supreme Court gave no reasons Thursday for refusing to hear Vader's challenge of the appeal-court ruling.

The McCanns' burned-out motorhome and a vehicle they had been towing were discovered in the days after they disappeared. Their bodies have not been found.

Vader was charged with first-degree murder in 2012. The charges against were stayed in March 2014 but were reinstated a few months later.

Vader tried to have the charges thrown out on the grounds his constitutional right to timely justice was violated. Justice Denny Thomas dismissed the application six months before a landmark 2016 Supreme Court decision that set limits on how long cases should take in court.

In another twist, Thomas mistakenly used an outdated section of the Criminal Code to initially convict Vader of second-degree murder. He later substituted the verdict with manslaughter.

The three judges on the provincial appeal-court panel said a reasonable person would think Vader was treated fairly at trial.

"We see no prejudice having befallen the appellant as a consequence of the trial judge's analysis, and no benefit in a retrial to test again whether the appellant should have been convicted of manslaughter in the robbery killing of the McCanns."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2019.