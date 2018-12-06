Supreme Court to say if it will hear case of Toronto cop who shot teen on streetcar
Constable James Forcillo arrives at a Toronto courthouse on July 28, 2016 to be sentenced for the attempted murder of 18-year-old Sammy Yatim in 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michelle Siu
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 6, 2018 4:14AM EST
OTTAWA -- A Toronto police officer who shot a teenager on an empty streetcar five years ago finds out today if Canada's top court will hear his case.
A jury acquitted Const. James Forcillo of the second-degree murder of 18-year-old Sammy Yatim in 2016.
However, jurors convicted him of attempted murder related to a second volley of bullets he fired after Yatim was down and dying.
Forcillo's lawyers argue the first and second volleys were artificially divided into discrete events.
They are also contesting Forcillo's initial six-year sentence, which was a year longer than the mandatory minimum.
Bystander video of the shooting sparked widespread public outrage.
