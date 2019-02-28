Supreme Court says it won't hear appeal in Calgary school prayer case
Supreme Court of Canada is shown in Ottawa on January 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 28, 2019 4:40PM EST
CALGARY -- The Supreme Court of Canada says it won't hear a case about two Muslim students who were barred from praying at a non-denominational private school.
The students were in Grades 9 and 10 at Webber Academy in Calgary in 2011 and told the Alberta Human Rights Commission that praying is mandatory in their religion.
The human rights tribunal ruled the school's policy was too rigid and fined it $26,000 for discriminatory behaviour.
That decision was upheld by the Alberta Court of Queen's Bench, but the school took the matter to the Alberta Court of Appeal.
The Appeal Court, citing errors by the tribunal, overturned the decision and ordered a new hearing.
The Human Rights Commission wanted to challenge that decision before the Supreme Court, but the application for leave to appeal was dismissed Thursday.
"I'm not surprised by the decision and I'm very pleased with the decision," said Webber Academy president Neil Webber.
"Now the Human Rights Commission will have to decide what they're going to do. It's in their hands as to whether to proceed with a new hearing or to drop the case."
The commission did not immediately provide comment.
