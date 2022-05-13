Supreme Court restores Calgary man's acquittal for magic mushroom-fuelled attack
Canada's highest court has restored the acquittal of a Calgary man who consumed alcohol and magic mushrooms and then violently attacked a woman while in a state of extreme intoxication.
The Supreme Court rendered judgments today for three cases that considered whether people who commit certain violent crimes can use the defence of automatism -- a state of extreme intoxication to the point where they lost control of themselves.
Justice Nicholas Kasirer, who wrote the unanimous decision, says the section of the Criminal Code that barred the use of this defence for certain acts is unconstitutional.
Kasirer says the use of the Criminal Code section violated the Charter because a person's decision to become intoxicated does not mean they intended to commit a violent offence.
The Charter was also violated because an accused could be convicted without the prosecution having to prove the person was willing or meant to commit the act.
The court also says that Parliament may want to enact a law to hold extremely intoxicated people accountable for violent crimes, to protect vulnerable victims, particularly women and children.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2022.
------
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Supreme Court restores Calgary man's acquittal for magic mushroom-fuelled attack
Canada's highest court has restored the acquittal of a Calgary man who consumed alcohol and magic mushrooms and then violently attacked a woman while in a state of extreme intoxication.
Pope Francis to visit Edmonton, Quebec City, Iqaluit in July
The Vatican says Pope Francis will stop in Alberta, Quebec and Nunavut during his visit to Canada this summer. It says the capital cities of Edmonton, Quebec City and Iqaluit will act as bases for the trip from July 24 to 29.
Ottawa students, parents outraged at 'humiliating' high school dress code blitz
Students at an Ottawa high school are protesting after teachers and staff conducted a dress code 'blitz' that students said left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
Canada demanded birth certificate of Ukrainian baby born in bomb shelter: family
A Ukrainian family says the agony of the war in Ukraine was made worse by what they call 'impossible' requests from Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), including a demand for their daughter's birth certificate just days after she was born in the bomb shelter of a maternity hospital in the ravaged city of Chernihiv.
Feds seek dismissal of planned class action against RCMP over facial recognition tool
The federal government is asking a judge to dismiss a Quebec photographer's bid for certification of a class-action lawsuit, possibly involving millions of people, over the RCMP's use of a controversial facial-recognition tool.
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
Gas prices expected to surge across Canada by Victoria Day, analysts warn
While gas price experts anticipate the price of a litre surging by Victoria Day, drivers can expect to see prices rise incrementally until then, including a significant spike this weekend.
Manitoba man calling for change after heart surgery cancelled last minute
A Manitoba man is hoping to see the health-care system change after he had his heart surgery cancelled the morning of the procedure and has yet to receive a rescheduled date.
Parks Canada capital budget falls as agency works on new plan for crumbling assets
The capital budget for Canada's national parks and historic sites is being slashed by more than two-thirds this year even as more than 30 per cent of the agency's assets remain in poor or very poor condition.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
Toronto
-
Video shows man driving company vehicle tearing down Ontario Liberal election signs
A contractor in Vaughan, Ont. is investigating after video surfaced appearing to show someone using a company vehicle tearing down Ontario Liberal Party signs from private property in Brampton, Ont.
-
Mother of Ontario man missing nearly six months speaks out on concerns surrounding investigation
It’s been nearly six months since Raheem White was reported missing from Toronto’s Junction neighbourhood and his mother, Rosemarie, says she feels Toronto police's investigation has begun to stall.
-
Ontario reports 1,453 people in hospital with COVID-19, 18 more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,453 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 168 patients in intensive care.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa students, parents outraged at 'humiliating' high school dress code blitz
Students at an Ottawa high school are protesting after teachers and staff conducted a dress code 'blitz' that students said left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
-
Shooting between cars on Queensway injures two people
Two people were injured after gunfire was exchanged between two moving cars on the Queensway Thursday afternoon, police said.
-
Gas prices will reach a new record in Ottawa this weekend
President of Canadians for Affordable Energy Dan McTeague says gas prices will rise 10 cents over the next two days, surpassing $2 a litre on Saturday.
Barrie
-
Police nab man for robbing stranger
A Wasaga Beach man has been charged with robbery after police say he forcibly pushed a senior to the ground for money.
-
Four-alarm fire saves property near Moon River
A well treed-lot was saved after fire crews responded to a property fire in Bala.
-
Major thoroughfare in Barrie to close for road construction
Motorists are urged to pack their patience and expect delays as construction ramps up on a major thoroughfare in Barrie.
Kitchener
-
Two dead, one seriously hurt after crash on major Cambridge Road
Two people are dead and one has been seriously injured following a crash on a major road in Cambridge.
-
Kitchener splash pads now open
Warm summer-like temperatures have prompted the City of Kitchener to open its splash pads early.
-
Bikers converge on Port Dover, Ont. for Friday the 13th
Norfolk County is preparing for large crowds as motorcycle enthusiasts flock to Port Dover, Ont. for Friday the 13th.
London
-
Fire damages west-end townhome in London, Ont.
Witnesses say a woman and a small child escaped a townhome fire in the city’s west end Friday morning.
-
Arson charges laid in Strathroy
Strathroy-Caradoc police have laid charges against three teens after responding to a number of fire calls.
-
'They’ve poured their heart into this business': Marino’s to close after more than 30 years
After more than 30 years in business, Marino’s Restaurant and Bar is closing its doors.
Windsor
-
-
Ford promises to focus on securing more electric vehicle investments if re-elected
Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford promises that a re-elected PC government would remain focused on securing more game-changing investments in electric vehicles and the batteries that power them.
-
Multiple stolen items recovered as OPP charge Wheatley man
A 49-year-old Wheatley man is facing charges after police recovered several stolen items.
Montreal
-
Quebec is lifting its mask mandate in most places; where are they still required?
As of Saturday, Quebec's face mask mandate will be lifted in most indoor settings as public health officials say the COVID-19 situation is improving across the province.
-
Pope Francis to visit Edmonton, Quebec City, Iqaluit in July
The Vatican says Pope Francis will stop in Alberta, Quebec and Nunavut during his visit to Canada this summer. It says the capital cities of Edmonton, Quebec City and Iqaluit will act as bases for the trip from July 24 to 29.
-
Quebec reports 30 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations drop by 67
As Quebec gets set to lift the mask mandate on Saturday, the province reported that 30 more people have died due to COVID-19, and hospitalizations dropped by 67.
Atlantic
-
N.B. gas prices hit a record-breaking $2, sparking heated debate in the legislature
New Brunswick motorists received another wake-up call Thursday as gas prices hit a record-breaking $2. Gas prices increased by 10.6 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price for regular self-serve to $2.02 per litre.
-
'I just can't keep up': Maritime family shares struggles as cost of living climbs
People across the Maritimes are feeling the hurt of a 31-year-high inflation. From gas to groceries, prices are gouging pocketbooks right across the country.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador to drop mandatory masking in schools on May 24
Students in Newfoundland and Labrador will no longer have to wear masks in schools to protect against COVID-19 infection as of May 24.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba man calling for change after heart surgery cancelled last minute
A Manitoba man is hoping to see the health-care system change after he had his heart surgery cancelled the morning of the procedure and has yet to receive a rescheduled date.
-
What the latest storm is expected to bring to Manitoba
The latest forecast in Manitoba shows the flooding situation could get worse before it gets better.
-
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
Calgary
-
19 of 50 new critical care beds now open in Alberta: Kenney
Nineteen of 50 new critical care beds earmarked in the recent provincial budget are now open and the remainder are expected to be operational by September, Premier Jason Kenney said Friday.
-
4th person charged in SAIT CTrain station stabbing and assault
Calgary police say a fourth suspect has been arrested in connection to the assault and stabbing of a man at a northwest CTrain station last month.
-
More financial help coming if Alberta's fortunes continue to improve: Kenney
If Alberta's fiscal outlook continues to improve, officials will look at doing more to help those dealing with inflation and rising prices, Premier Jason Kenney said Friday.
Edmonton
-
Pope Francis to visit Edmonton, 'determined' to meet Indigenous people on their land: archbishop
The Pope will travel to Edmonton, Quebec City and Iqualuit between July 24 and 29 in what will be the fourth papal visit to Canada, and first since 2002.
-
Kane scores 2, Oilers force Game 7 with 4-2 win over Kings
Evander Kane scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers kept their season alive with a 4-2 win over the L.A. Kings in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series on Thursday.
-
19 of 50 new critical care beds now open in Alberta: Kenney
Nineteen of 50 new critical care beds earmarked in the recent provincial budget are now open and the remainder are expected to be operational by September, Premier Jason Kenney said Friday.
Vancouver
-
Here's how expensive gas is predicted to be in Metro Vancouver this weekend
Metro Vancouver drivers are being warned to expect another price jump at the pumps this weekend.
-
Minimum temperature, daily precipitation records broken in B.C.
With more than a dozen minimum temperature and daily precipitation records broken Thursday, there's no doubt May's weather has been unusual in some parts of B.C.
-
Federal officials to announce supports for wildfire season
Federal officials will announce supports for wildfire season Friday in an effort to prevent the same level of devastation seen in previous years.
Politics
-
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
-
Supreme Court restores Calgary man's acquittal for magic mushroom-fuelled attack
Canada's highest court has restored the acquittal of a Calgary man who consumed alcohol and magic mushrooms and then violently attacked a woman while in a state of extreme intoxication.
-
Battle for the base: What Conservatives think of Lewis -- in a race against Poilievre
It was a common refrain heard from Conservative party members gathered in Edmonton to watch the leadership debate: I like Leslyn Lewis, but I'm picking Pierre Poilievre.
Health
-
Nurses protest Tennessee sentence for deadly medical mistake
Hundreds of health care workers gathered outside a Nashville courthouse on Friday to protest the sentencing of a former Tennessee nurse facing up to eight years in prison for mistakenly causing the death of a patient.
-
Thousands attend annual anti-abortion rally on Parliament Hill
Thousands of anti-abortion demonstrators descended on Parliament Hill Thursday, as a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft decision brings renewed attention to the issue on both sides of the border.
-
What's behind North Korea's COVID-19 admission?
Before acknowledging its first domestic COVID-19 cases, North Korea spent 2 1/2 years rejecting outside offers of vaccines and steadfastly claiming that its superior socialist system was protecting its 26 million people from 'a malicious virus' that had killed millions around the world. Here's a look at why the messaging has now changed.
Sci-Tech
-
Here's how to watch Sunday's 'super flower blood moon' lunar eclipse
Sky watchers will be treated to a 'super blood moon' next week as a total lunar eclipse coinciding with a supermoon is expected to be visible across most of Canada on Sunday night. CTVNews.ca has some tips on how to catch the astronomical event.
-
Scientists grow plants in lunar dirt, next stop moon
For the first time, scientists have grown plants in soil from the moon collected by NASA's Apollo astronauts.
-
Astronomers capture 1st image of Milky Way's huge black hole
The world's first image of the chaotic supermassive black hole at the centre of our own Milky Way galaxy doesn't portray a voracious cosmic destroyer but what astronomers Thursday called a 'gentle giant' on a near-starvation diet.
Entertainment
-
Kendrick Lamar drops 'Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers'
Kendrick Lamar has released his fifth solo album, 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.'
-
Kelly Osbourne is pregnant with her first child
Reality TV star Kelly Osbourne has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.
-
Movie reviews: 'Senior Year' is a messy comedy that never finds its pace
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Senior Year,' 'The Last Victim' and 'Firestarter.'
Business
-
Ukraine asks G7 to step up arms supply, pressure on Russia
The European Union is giving Ukraine another 500 million euros (US$520 million) to buy heavy weapons to fend off the Russian invasion, the bloc's foreign affairs chief said Friday at a gathering in Germany of top diplomats from the Group of Seven wealthy nations.
-
Stocks rally on Wall Street but still face 6th weekly loss
Stocks rallied on Wall Street Friday, but not enough to claw back all the losses the market has taken in this volatile week of trading.
-
BoC's Gravelle says 'perfect storm' fuelling inflation, but key differences from '70s
Inflation is at a multi-decade high, but the situation is different than the 1970s when high inflation was combined with high levels of joblessness and slow or recessionary economic growth, a senior Bank of Canada official said Thursday.
Lifestyle
-
A trifle for the queen: U.K. unveils Jubilee pudding winner
A 31-year-old copywriter's seven-layer lemon Swiss roll and amaretti trifle beat 5,000 desserts in a U.K.-wide competition to become the official pudding of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
-
Zeus, a Great Dane from Texas, is the world's tallest dog
A Great Dane has been crowned the world's tallest living dog by Guinness World Records.
-
'The Rock,' the largest white diamond ever auctioned, sells for US$21.9 million
The largest white diamond to ever come up for auction has been sold for 21,681,000 CHF (US$21.9 million) at Christie's in Geneva.
Sports
-
WNBA's Griner appears in Moscow court, detention extended
The lawyer for WNBA star Brittney Griner said Friday her pre-trial detention in Russia has been extended by one month.
-
All-Black group makes history by summiting Mount Everest
About 4,000 people have summited Mount Everest, the world's highest peak. And only eight of them have been Black.
-
Point scores in OT as Lightning beat Maple Leafs 4-3 to force Game 7
Brayden Point scored at 18:04 of overtime as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Thursday to force a seventh and deciding game in their first-round NHL playoff series.
Autos
-
Motor racing-Vettel says climate change makes him question his F1 job
Four times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel said on Thursday that climate change had made him question his job as a driver travelling the world to race cars.
-
These 10 gas-saving tips actually work and will save you money
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens.
-
Gas prices push record highs as demand surges, supply constrained
Drivers can expect more pain at the pumps this morning as gasoline prices push new records. Natural Resources Canada says the average price across the country for regular gasoline hit 197.4 cents per litre on Tuesday for an all-time high.