Supreme Court of Canada to rule on military's no-juries justice system
A Canadian flag sits on the shoulder of a Canadian Forces member leaving from CFB Trenton, in Trenton, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2014. (The Canadian Press/Lars Hagberg)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 26, 2019 7:15AM EDT
OTTAWA -- The Supreme Court is to rule this morning on whether the military's system for trying members charged with civilian offences is constitutional.
It is dealing with multiple cases at once, involving people in uniform charged with crimes such as sexual assault, reckless use of firearms and growing magic mushrooms.
If those charged were civilians, they would be entitled to trials with juries because of the severity of the offences.
But because they are or were in the military, their cases have been handled in military tribunals where jury trials aren't options and the accused argue this violates their charter rights.
The government argues the Charter of Rights and Freedoms explicitly allows a parallel military justice system that's supposed to encompass offences that aren't strictly military, so that commanders can keep order and discipline.
The unsettled legal question has thrown the military's justice system into confusion, with prosecutors dropping cases, reducing charges or transferring trials fully into civilian courts while they waited for today's decision.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Federal government to release findings of review into Hassan Diab's extradition
- Supreme Court of Canada to rule on military's no-juries justice system
- Tornado damages eight cottages in Alta. lake community
- Canadian collector pays more than $550,000 for rare Nike sneakers, sets new world record
- Fourth body recovered from site of Labrador plane crash, three still missing