Supreme Court of Canada's Clement Gascon stepping down for family reasons
Supreme Court Justice Clement Gascon is seen in this undated image. (Supreme Court of Canada)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 15, 2019 3:03PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 15, 2019 3:27PM EDT
OTTAWA - Supreme Court Justice Clement Gascon is retiring in September after five years on the high court.
The court says Gascon, 58, is stepping down for personal and family reasons.
Chief Justice Richard Wagner praises Gascon's thoughtful, rigorous, and collegial approach that helps the court get to the heart of complex issues.
Wagner says Gascon has served Canadians with integrity and wisdom, and that colleagues will miss his commitment and friendship.
Gascon says he is profoundly grateful to those who put their trust in him over the years.
Gascon was appointed to the Quebec Superior Court in 2002 and joined the Quebec Court of Appeal 10 years later, becoming a Supreme Court justice in June 2014.
