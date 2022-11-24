Supreme Court of Canada rejects appeals by four men convicted of child sex offences

OTTAWA -

The Supreme Court of Canada has rejected an appeal from four men convicted of child sex offences, all of whom cited police entrapment as grounds to dismiss their cases.

Temitope Dare, Erhard Haniffa, Muhammad Jaffer, and Cory Ramelson were among more than 100 individuals arrested by the York Regional Police in 2017, as part of a multi-year investigation into child sex trafficking.

The investigation, titled "Project Raphael," began in 2014 and targeted individuals searching online to have sex with children. Undercover police officers posed as underage sex workers on a website called backpage.com. The investigation was the first of its kind in Ontario.

All four men appealed their cases to the Ontario Court of Appeal in 2021, and to the Supreme Court of Canada in spring of 2022. Today’s judgment was unanimous by all nine judges.