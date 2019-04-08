

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV News' London Correspdondent Daniele Hamamdjian





Support is growing for an Iranian human rights lawyer after she was sentenced to 38 years in prison for defending women who refused to wear a headscarf.

Nasrin Sotoudeh received the sentence -- along with 148 lashes -- last month on charges of encouraging prostitution and offering legal advice to women protesting the mandatory hijab.

On Monday, author Margaret Atwood called for Sotoudeh’s release from prison. Atwood is scheduled to present her with the PEN Canada’s One Humanity award this week, which recognizes writers who inspire others across national borders.

Sotoudeh is the only person to win the PEN Canada award twice.

"Nasrin Sotoudeh has tirelessly defended women and children from exactly the sort of arbitrary judicial rulings that have now been used to silence her," Atwood said in a news release. "Let us call on the Iranian authorities to respect fundamental justice and grant Nasrin Sotoudeh an immediate and unconditional release."

This isn’t the first time the human rights lawyer has gone to prison while doing her job. In 2010, she was jailed for six years after defending those detained in political protests.

“Her willingness to go to prison and to go on hunger strikes and to do all of these things is really a sign of her complete selflessness and her commitment to justice and dignity of people,” Kaveh Shahrooz, a lawyer and human rights activist in Toronto, told CTV News.

Shaparak Shajarizadeh, who was one of Sotoudeh’s clients before she escaped Iran and fled to Canada, said she hopes the growing support for her former lawyer leads to action.

“She was my voice, she was other activist's voice and it's the time for us to be her voice,” she said.

While Sotoudeh sits in prison, Iran was named to the UN’s Commission on the Status of Women, which is in charge of promoting women’s rights and equality.

With files from The Canadian Press