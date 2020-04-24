TORONTO -- An organizer of a virtual vigil for victims of the mass killing in Nova Scotia said shock still pervades the communities where 22 people lost their lives.

But the virtual vigil, called “Nova Scotia Remembers,” is a time for both Nova Scotians and Canadians to come together in support and love, said Tory Phinney.

“The feeling of shock is still very much the feeling in the community,” Phinney told CTV’s Your Morning on Friday from Bass River, a short drive from the Portapique area where the violence began.

“This (vigil) is really about support, love, and also an opportunity to provide some support directly to families.”

The CTV News special, which will include musical performances and messages from dignitaries, will be offered live on CTV Atlantic, CTV2 Atlantic, CTVNews.ca and CTV News Channel on Friday, April 24, starting at 6 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. ADT. CTV Atlantic’s Steve Murphy will host the CTV News Special.

While the province and much of Canada remains isolated in homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, the vigil will offer an outlet for all to grieve as one.

“People still need to come together and this is a great way to do it,” said Phinney.

The Municipality of Colchester started a web page called “Heart Colchester” that shares more than a dozen links to GoFundMe pages for victims’ families and provides more information about the vigil and where to watch. “In this time of unspeakable tragedy, our strength comes from our community,” the page says. “Colchester County is small — we all know the victims and their families. They are our neighbours, co-workers, loved ones and our friends. To see this happen has left a lasting impact that we are trying to soften for all those affected.”

A list of performers and speakers for the vigil has not been officially released. Phinney, who said the event has grown into something much bigger than its origins as a community-based event, used the word “celebrity” to describe some of the guests.

“It’s just something we’re really proud of,” he said. “We just felt like we had to do it. We really hope that it gives people an opportunity to join together.”