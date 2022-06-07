'Super visa' now lets parents and grandparents stay in Canada for up to 7 years

Parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens and permanent residents can now stay in the country for up so seven years with a super visa. (Tristan Le/Pexels) Parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens and permanent residents can now stay in the country for up so seven years with a super visa. (Tristan Le/Pexels)

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social