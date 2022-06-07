'Super visa' now lets parents and grandparents stay in Canada for up to 7 years

Parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens and permanent residents can now stay in the country for up to seven consecutive years.

On Tuesday, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada announced the change to the "super visa" program, which previously only permitted stays of up to two years.

"Families are at the heart of Canadian society," Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said in a news release. "The enhancements to the super visa program allow family members to reunite for longer in Canada, which helps everyday Canadian citizens and permanent residents succeed and contribute to society, while affording their parents and grandparents invaluable opportunities to spend time with their family in Canada."

Super visa holders now can stay in Canada for up to five years per entry, with the option of requesting an extension of up to two years. The new change comes into effect on July 4.

The super visa program was started in 2011 to allow parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens and permanent residents to visit the country for extended periods of time. The child or grandchild hosting them must meet minimum income requirements, and applicants must also pass a medical exam and provide proof of private health insurance. Under the new changes, approved international medical insurance providers will be permitted to join Canadian companies in offering coverage.

Super visas are valid for up to 10 years and can be used for multiple entries. They previously only allowed visits of up to two years at a time. The length of stay for regular Canadian visitor visas is usually six months or less. Canada issues approximately 17,000 super visas a year.

While the changes are likely welcome news to those with families abroad, actually securing a super visa could take months or more.

Canada has been experiencing massive immigration backlogs, which have caused visa processing times to swell as officials work to process a logjam of more than two million applications.

With current processing times, a super visa could take at least 146 days to process if applying from India, to as many as 458 days if applying from the United States.