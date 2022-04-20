Sunwing deals with delays for third day, blames cyber breach
A technical problem at Sunwing Airlines that continues to ground flights is being blamed on a data security breach at the company’s third-party provider.
“A system that is up and running all the time, which never fails, was hacked,” said Sunwing President Mark Williams. “They had a cyber-breach and they’ve been unable to get the system up.”
As a result, the company has been forced to check-in passengers manually, causing significant delays at airports across Canada as well as in sun destinations.
“It’s been delayed eight times,” said one woman at Pearson International Airport in Toronto. “We’ve been shuffled to three hotels.”
Aviation authorities in both Canada and United States want to ensure the system, provided by Airline Choice, is secure before it is reactivated.
In an e-mailed statement to the Canadian Press Wednesday, Airline Choice described the breach as a “data security event” that affected a limited number of its computer systems.
“As a precaution, we took certain systems offline to secure our environment. We also immediately launched an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the event,” the company said.
Neither Airline Choice nor Sunwing have been able to provide any timeline in terms of when the system will be back up and running. Sunwing says it is working with other airlines to source additional planes and to help relieve some of the backlog in airports.
Cyber security expert Ritesh Kotak says this incident is an example of why companies need to have a back-up plan when it comes to the technology it relies on.
“What happens when the lights get turned off,” he said. “How do you ensure you have business continuity and ensure that your processes are safe and secure and business can actually continue?”
Airline Choice said it has begun restoring some functionality to its systems and is working around the clock to restore service for its clients, which include dozens of airlines and cargo companies around the world.
But aviation expert John Gradek says Sunwing is just as to blame as its third party for what’s happened over the last three days.
“You have to make sure that you as a buyer vet the capabilities and the functionality of what you’re buying,” he said. “That includes understanding what safeguards are in place to ensure these sorts of attacks are mitigated. It just seems our friends at Sunwing were just not prepared.”
Cyber threats are something companies must continually prepare for, Gradek says.
“It’s not a question of if you are going to get hacked,” he said. “It’s a question of when. And every organization dealing with e-commerce is going to get hacked at a certain point in time.”
Sunwing has promised all passengers delayed over three hours will be compensated. They are also allowing passengers flying between April 19 and April 22 to change their travel dates without penalty, but they must travel by June 23, 2022.
Freeland, allies walk out of G20 meeting over Russian participation
Canadian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, joined allies in staging a walkout of a G20 meeting in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday in protest of Russia's involvement.
Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov blasts Putin's 'insane war' in Ukraine
Oleg Tinkov, the billionaire founder of a big Russian digital bank, has blasted Russia's 'insane war' in Ukraine and urged the West to help President Vladimir Putin find an off-ramp to 'stop this massacre.'
Is the new normal too expensive? Inflation creating affordability concerns
With Canada's annual inflation at its highest point in over 30 years, experts say Canadians can anticipate everything from filling up your car to eating at a restaurant with friends to cost more than what it used to, warning that prices will likely not decrease for some time.
Prince Harry opens up about his and Meghan's visit with the Queen
Prince Harry is opening up about his life at home and his recent surprise visit with Queen Elizabeth II, saying he and his wife, Meghan, had tea with the monarch and shared laughs.
LIVE @ 2 P.M. | Victoria arson investigation underway after gas poured into home while family of 5 slept
Police and firefighters are investigating after a family of five, including three children, narrowly escaped their Victoria home as it was destroyed by arson overnight.
Is it safe to fly while unmasked? What experts, airlines and science say
With U.S. airlines now allowing passengers to fly on domestic flights without wearing masks following a ruling from a Florida judge, experts are still urging air travellers to keep their masks on as the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron continues to spread.
OPINION | Don Martin: In the heart of Liberal-owned Toronto, an unlikely Conservative rock star takes the stage
Conservative leadership frontrunner Pierre Poilievre is attracting big crowds to large halls in unlikely locations. And if his early romp lasts, he'll be impossible to beat, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
RCMP's inability to track officers during N.S. killings questioned at inquiry
Lawyers at the public inquiry into Canada's worst mass shooting are asking why -- in an era when teens use apps to locate each other -- the RCMP lacked technology to track their officers on foot.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Exclusive: Doctors tell W5 why they spoke out during the pandemic
For the past two years, a number of doctors across Canada have advocated for their patients and questioned the role of politics in the handling of COVID-19. To explore the issues, W5 convened a group of seven physicians from across the country.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
