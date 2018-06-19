Sunken boat found, three fishermen still missing near Tofino, B.C.
A rescue craft searches the water off Chesterman Beach in Tofino, B.C. (Twitter/@MerlinYYC)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 19, 2018 10:46PM EDT
TOFINO, B.C. -- A boat that went down off Vancouver Island has been found, but police say the search continues for three missing fishermen.
RCMP say in a news release that an underwater dive team has recovered the vessel from waters near Tofino, B.C., after it sank early Friday morning.
Police have said there were five people aboard the six-metre tin boat that went down without a mayday call.
One person was rescued from the water while another swam to shore.
Mounties say the vessel is being held for investigation.
A search for the missing men has been scaled back and RCMP say strong tidal currents in the area have made search efforts difficult.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- University of Guelph giving raises to full-time female faculty after review
- Doug Ford says nurses, teachers exempt from public sector hiring freeze
- B.C. judge approves Victoria's plastic bag bylaw going into effect in July
- Sunken boat found, three fishermen still missing near Tofino, B.C.
- Three injured after industrial explosion outside St. John's