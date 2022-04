Air Canada announced Wednesday that it is suspending flights between Vancouver and Delhi, India until September due to extended flying times and a refuelling stop that is required to avoid Russian and Ukraine airspace.

The Canadian airline said in a press release that summer wind and weather conditions in South Asia are expected to compound these constraints, making the route "unviable."

Aircraft are avoiding Russian and Ukrainian airspace due to the ongoing conflict.

"During the affected period, Air Canada will continue to operate up to 11 weekly flights between Canada and India from its gateways in Toronto (daily) and Montreal (up to four times weekly) as these routes utilize different flight paths," reads the press release.

"Air Canada remains committed to the India market and will be resuming non-stop flights between Vancouver and Delhi beginning Sept. 6 (from Vancouver) and Sept. 8 (from Delhi). Air Canada continues to monitor global situations very closely and may reinstate its Vancouver-Delhi route earlier if conditions permit."

According to Air Canada, if you are scheduled to travel from Vancouver to Delhi between June 2 until Sept. 6, 2022, or June 4 to Sept. 8, 2022 from Delhi to Vancouver, you will be automatically re-scheduled on alternate flights without additional fees.

Travellers who purchased their tickets from a travel agency or website should contact those companies directly for a new itinerary.