

The Associated Press





VICTORIA -- The mother of slain Victoria-area teen Reena Virk, whose death more than two decades ago made international headlines about youth bullying, has died.

Suman Virk was 58 years old.

British Columbia Premier John Horgan offered his condolences on Twitter to Virk's husband after several media outlets reported Virk died in an accident.

"Just learned the news of the tragic and sudden passing of Suman Virk," Horgan tweeted.

"Suman's tireless work to end bullying has helped make life better for countless kids in B.C. Our hearts are with Manjit Virk and the entire Virk family at this difficult time."

The B.C. Coroners Services says it is in the early stages of an investigation into a death in Victoria of a female in her late 50s but could not confirm her identity due to privacy reasons.

Reena Virk was 14 years old in 1997 when she was swarmed and beaten by six teenage girls and later attacked and drowned by two other teens, Warren Glowatski and Kelly Ellard, both found guilty of second-degree murder.

Last November, about 200 people gathered outside a historic school that overlooks the beach near where Virk was killed to mark the 20-year anniversary of the teen's death.