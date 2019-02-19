Sulphur leak cleaned up, road reopens, after semi rollover in northern Alberta
RCMP file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 19, 2019 9:29AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 19, 2019 9:39AM EST
GRASSLAND, Alta. -- RCMP say the debris has been cleared and traffic is moving again on a busy northern Alberta highway after a semi-trailer truck carrying molten sulphur rolled, resulting in a cargo leak.
The single-vehicle accident happened Monday on Highway 63, east of the community of Grassland.
Police say no one was hurt when the truck ended up in a ditch.
Detours were set up and officials expected it would take quite some time before the area was cleared.
There was no immediate word on how much sulphur leaked.
Grassland is about 180 kilometres north of Edmonton.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Canadian nurses evacuated from Haiti by helicopter arrive back in Canada
- Protest convoy approaches Ottawa after rolling across country
- Community vigil planned for slain 11-year-old Riya Rajkumar
- Sulphur leak cleaned up, road reopens, after semi rollover in northern Alberta
- Canadian sexual abuse survivor headed to Vatican for Catholic Church summit