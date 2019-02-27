Study says it makes sense to have mass transit to Banff National Park from Calgary
A car drives through Alberta's Banff National Park in this Friday, July 21, 2017, file photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 27, 2019 3:31PM EST
BANFF, Alta. -- A feasibility study released today says bus or passenger rail service between Calgary and Banff National Park would make sense.
The study was commissioned by the towns of Banff, Canmore and Cochrane, the City of Calgary and a municipal district that includes Lake Louise.
It examined mass transit as a way to reduce the number of vehicles along the busy Trans-Canada Highway corridor and in the national park.
The study says the park has seen its visitation increase by an average of 2.6 per cent a year since 2007, leading to increased road congestion -- particularly in the summer.
It suggests mass transit could reduce some of the congestion, but the municipalities have noted either option would require help from other levels of government.
The $350,000 study was paid for by Alberta Municipal Affairs and conducted by an independent contractor hired by the Town of Banff.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- More help on the way for family that lost seven children to house fire: MP
- Calgary man charged after child left in car outside casino for hours
- Study says it makes sense to have mass transit to Banff National Park from Calgary
- Toronto man who strangled wife in front of toddler and left to die sent to prison
- Decision next month: Omar Khadr wants court to rule war crimes sentence expired