

Beth Leighton, The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - Researchers in British Columbia say changing when and how income assistance payments are provided may help reduce higher drug use when the cheques are received, but it could also increase other risks.

A team with the BC Centre on Substance Use examined whether varying the timing and frequency of income assistance payments can reduce drug-related harms linked to the current once-monthly payment schedule that provides assistance on Wednesdays.

Preliminary data presented at Congress 2019, a humanities and social sciences conference in Vancouver, shows changes to the schedule can have benefits, especially in reducing the likelihood of drug-dependent participants to increase substance use on what is known as cheque day.

The study followed 194 people for six months between 2015 and 2018, giving some a monthly payment on the usual Wednesday date, while a second group collected monthly cheques on a different day and week, and a third group received semi-monthly payments.

Researchers found participants in the second and third groups, who were not paid on cheque day, were about 33 per cent less likely to increase their drug use on regular government payment days, while also cutting overall frequency of drug use and the amount of substance that was used.

However, some participants, particularly those receiving smaller cheques twice a month, reported other difficulties, such as increased violence, negative encounters with police or an inability to meet monthly payments to creditors.