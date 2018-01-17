

CTVNews.ca Staff





Hundreds walked out of a University of Guelph class after a professor referred to a student's aid worker as his "handler" who "needed to control" the young man in class.

The walk-out happened Monday night, at a first-year anthropology class being taught by Prof. Edward Hedican, as the course’s usual professor was away that evening.

One student who was there, Shelby Hager, told CTV Kitchener that the incident began when a student with clinically diagnosed anxiety, who is accompanied by an educational assistant (EA), raised his hand in class to ask a question.

The professor allegedly responded the student was “trying to compete with him,” a comment that appeared to make the student uncomfortable.

“You could tell that the student was visibly upset by how the professor was handling it,” Hager said.

Hedican then asked the student why he was chewing gum. The student explained the gum helped with his anxiety.

According to other students in the class, Hedican then made several comments to the student, allegedly referring to his EA as a “handler” who needed “to control” him.

Another student, Sophia Pace, says Hedican asked the EA if the student was in the right class.

“(He said) it’s very unlikely that he would be enrolled in the class,” Pace said.

According to the students, one student then got up from her seat and said she wouldn’t stay in a class while a professor “bullied” a student. Other students began applauding and dozens got up and followed her out the door.

Officials with the university will not confirm the accounts, but say they have placed a professor on leave while they investigate what they call “inappropriate comments” about a student.

“The University of Guelph is a community whose members respect and care about one another,” Charlotte Yates, the school’s provost and vice-president of academic affairs, said in a statement

“Although I believe this was an isolated incident, we will remain vigilant to ensure openness, respect and inclusion at U of G.”

Hedican did not respond to an interview request from CTV News.

With a report from CTV Kitchener’s Natalie van Rooy