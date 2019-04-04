

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Students at hundreds of schools across Ontario are planning to walk out of class this afternoon to protest the provincial government's cuts to education.

Organizers say they're against several policies introduced by the Progressive Conservatives, including increasing class sizes and changes to the province's autism program.

Some school boards in the province have written to the education minister with concerns that the planned increases to class sizes will mean they can offer fewer elective courses, such as in the arts and skilled trades.

Boards in Peel region, Toronto and eastern Ontario told Lisa Thompson that her move to increase average high school class sizes from 22 to 28 will affect student learning

Representatives at more than 800 schools from Kenora to Windsor have registered for Thursday's demonstration, which is set to kick off at 1:15 p.m.

In a detailed "Walkout Organizer's Guide" available online, the organizers of the .StudentsSayNo protest thank participants "for being the loud and bright fireworks amidst a dark and quiet sky."