OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that students and recent graduates who have seen their education and job prospects hampered by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will be able to apply for the Canada Emergency Student Benefit as of Friday.

He’s encouraging those who haven’t already signed up for an account through the Canada Revenue Agency to do so in advance, so that funds might reach them quicker.

Under the Canada Emergency Student Benefit, eligible applicants will receive $1,250 a month from May to August. For those who have a disability, or are taking care of someone else, they will receive $2,000, which is equal to the amount received by those eligible for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB).

The $9 billion aid package for students passed Parliament during the last round of emergency sittings. Another is slated for Wednesday afternoon.

As well, this afternoon the government is set to expand on last month’s promises of nearly $1 billion in emergency aid to regional development agencies.

At the time, the government promised $962 million to help smaller firms with funds through their regional development agencies and to help small businesses in rural areas access aid.

Economic Development Minister Melanie Joly said, at the time, the objective is protecting “Main Streets,” but little detail has been provided since then explaining how this funding would be allocated.

TALKS UNDERWAY TO EXTEND BORDER CLOSURE

The prime minister is also expected to expand on the $9 billion aid package for students which passed Parliament during the last round of emergency sittings. Another is slated for Wednesday afternoon.

It has been two months since Trudeau’s first Rideau Cottage address. At that time, the advice to Canadians was to avoid all non-essential travel but the Canada-U.S. border remained open.

Now, sources have confirmed to CTV News that talks are underway to extend the restrictions prohibiting all non-essential travel across the border for the second time.

This comes as Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said that the severity of the outbreak in the United States means Americans “present a risk to Canada.”

Trudeau has vowed to move with caution when it comes to any eventual loosening of travel restrictions.

Last month, Canada and the United States agreed to greed to extend the current closure for at least another month, which is set to expire on May 21.

Now, as parts of both countries begin gradually reopening, federal officials are in discussion with Homeland Security to establish an agreement on pushing off the loosening of cross-border travel restrictions for another month, to June 21.

The agreement, as it stands, exempts the flow of trade and commerce, as well as vital health-care workers such as nurses who live and work on opposite sides of the border.

While agreement on an extension is not guaranteed, last week Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the discussions around keeping travel restrictions in place have remained “very neighbourly.”

With files from CTV News’ Michel Boyer