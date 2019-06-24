

Meredith MacLeod, CTVNews.ca





A $1,444.51 bill for cleaning up sidewalk chalk graffiti at the provincial legislature after a student protest of Ontario’s education cuts is “petty and silly” and meant to intimidate, says the student leader of the event.

Amina Vance was shocked when another student, a 15-year-old boy, got the invoice in the mail. The 15-year-old wasn’t even at the protest but had helped to secure the permit for the May 8 day of action at Queen’s Park, says Vance.

“I feel this is just about intimidating a younger student. They are trying to put us in our place,” said Vance, 18, who has just graduated from Western Technical-Commercial School in Toronto and is a leader with Students Say No.

She can’t figure out why it would cost so much to remove chalk that easily washes away in rain. The invoice only says it’s for clean-up of “defacement/vandalism.”

“Queen’s Park is really trying to scare us. They don’t want us to come back.”

In a written statement to CTVNews.ca, Legislative Assembly of Ontario Sergeant-at-Arms Jackie Gordon says the application for a permit prohibits profanity in any protests, rallies, signs, speeches and activities and makes clear the applicant is responsible for clean up after the event.

“During this event, chalk was used by students who began writing on the roadway, walkways and statuary. Some of what was written was profane and inappropriate,” said Gordon. “At no time were the demonstrators told they had permission to use chalk or any other medium to write messages, as this type of activity is always strictly prohibited on the Legislative Grounds.”

Vance says about 200 elementary and high school students were at Queen’s Park that day, joining students from about 100 schools across the province that were holding local events.

She says protest slogans were written in chalk on the pavement and some monuments at the Ontario legislature building. She acknowledges that there was some profanity used but when legislature security officials asked for that to stop, the students complied. She says the students were never told to stop using the chalk.

Gordon says the “extent and nature of the writing” required a professional cleaning crew to erase it immediately. Weather records show Toronto received 15 millimetres of rain in the two days following the event.

“The Legislative Assembly regularly assists members of the public in hosting safe, peaceful demonstrations and often go above and beyond to provide support. However, the Legislative Assembly of Ontario is also fully prepared to hold those accountable who fail to respect laws and the rules governing the use of the building and the grounds,” Gordon wrote.

The student named on the invoice is “pretty scared,” said Vance. “It’s a lot of money. We are surprised and confused. We don’t have the money.”

The student group is getting messages of support from the public, with many offering to pitch in to help pay the bill. But Vance says her group is getting legal advice and intends to fight the charge.

Vance says the bigger issue is the cuts to education initiated by the Doug Ford government. Students Say No, which organized widespread school walkouts in April, is protesting larger class sizes, the elimination of electives, job losses for teachers and the implementation of mandatory e-learning courses, she says.

“Education should be an investment in the future. It’s about our future.”