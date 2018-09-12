Student in critical condition after school bus crash in Innisfil, Ont.
Police respond to a collision involving a school bus at the intersection of 4th line and Sideroad 5 in Innisfil, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. (Krista Sharpe)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 12, 2018 8:42AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 12, 2018 9:34AM EDT
INNISFIL, Ont. -- Officials say a student is being airlifted to hospital in critical condition after a school bus crash in Innisfil, Ont.
South Simcoe police say a bus carrying 14 high school students crashed into a pickup truck at about 8:10 a.m. Wednesday.
Deputy Chief Robin McElary-Downer says one student is being airlifted to a Toronto hospital, and all of the others were being taken to a local hospital as a precaution.
A spokesman for Air Ornge says an air ambulance was sent to the scene to pick up a patient in critical condition.
Innisfil is about 100 kilometres north of Toronto.
