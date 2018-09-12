

The Canadian Press





INNISFIL, Ont. -- Officials say a student is being airlifted to hospital in critical condition after a school bus crash in Innisfil, Ont.

South Simcoe police say a bus carrying 14 high school students crashed into a pickup truck at about 8:10 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Robin McElary-Downer says one student is being airlifted to a Toronto hospital, and all of the others were being taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

A spokesman for Air Ornge says an air ambulance was sent to the scene to pick up a patient in critical condition.

Innisfil is about 100 kilometres north of Toronto.