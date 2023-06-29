Student charged in University of Waterloo stabbing police say was hate-motivated
Police say a 24-year-old University of Waterloo student has been charged in what they're calling a hate-motivated triple stabbing during a gender studies class.
Waterloo Regional Police say Geovanny Villalba-Aleman faces three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Investigators believe the Wednesday afternoon attack was a hate-motivated incident related to gender expression and gender identity.
A 38-year-old female professor, a 20-year-old female student and 19-year-old male student were sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the accused, who is an international student, was found in the building after the stabbing and arrested.
He appeared in court for a bail hearing today.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2023.
