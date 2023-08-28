Structures damaged in Hay River fire path; number burned is unknown

Environment Canada has issued more heat warnings for multiple communities in the Northwest Territories where fires are burning a few kilometres from homes.

Here's the latest:

"Significant" structural damage in Paradise Gardens, Patterson Road south of Hay River; official numbers not yet determined

N.W.T. fire incident management team part of essential personnel evacuated; firefighters remain

Heat warning in effect for Hay River, Fort Providence, Jean Marie River and Fort Smith

Yellowknife fire still 15 kilometres from city and out-of-control

In a few days, the wildfire threatening the Town of Hay River moved from eight kilometres away to 1.5 kilometres from the town's centre.

"Significant damage" has been seen following the wildfire's path to the community in the areas of Patterson Road and Paradise Gardens, located south of Hay River.

A Google satellite image of the area shows structures along Patterson Road and in Paradise Gardens, but officials have not been able to confirm how many have been damaged.

"We still need to get in and assess," Mike Westwick, a fire information officer with N.W.T. fire, told CTVNews.ca in an interview on Monday. "There's big active fire all around those areas and our focus has been pushing that fire back."

Westwick says due to the fire actively burning in the area, crews have been focused on addressing the "hot spots" instead of detailed structural assessment.

"(We're) working to knock down any remaining heat in the area to discourage any further ignition of structures," he said.

The rapid ignition of the area was driven by 70 km/h winds over the weekend that pushed flames toward Hay River.

Westwick, who was stationed in the town, was asked to evacuate during the "unbelievable event" over the weekend along with other essential personnel.

"The day that I left — temporarily — was the day that there was a blow-up event and the fire was bearing down on town," he said. "(I could see) thick, dark orange smoke… the skies just getting darker by the minute."

Throughout the "hairy" situation people were doing "everything they can" to prevent the fire from reaching the town, he said.Shots from Hay River this morning showing how close the fire is now to Hay River.

Gas station and grocery store workers and part of the incident management team from N.W.T. fire were flown out by Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) personnel. About 40 vehicles also drove out of the area.

There are some civilians who are in the town among a "skeleton crew" of essential workers, Westwick said.

"The Town of Hay River is aware that some folks have stayed behind that probably should have evacuated. We don't have numbers (but) the message is that it's very unsafe in the area," Westwick said.

Westwick said the evacuation of part of the incident management team should "underscore" just how unsafe the town is.

The fire is bearing down on Hay River from the west.

The community of K’átł’odeeche First Nation, west of Hay River, has a burned area surrounding it, which an update online from N.W.T. fire says could provide protection against the approaching fire.

Officials said two cabins and a travel trailer along the shores of Great Slave Lake have been damaged.

To ensure firefighter safety, Westwick says they are encouraged to take breaks when needed and to drink lots of water.

"I think the number one thing is hydration," he said. "We hit that home every single day before people go out on the line."

FORT SMITH

In Fort Smith, firefighters are bracing for similar weather conditions that could increase fire behaviour on Monday.

Caroline Charbonneau, a fire information officer with Alberta Wildfire, told CTVNews.ca in an interview on Monday that a few factors increase extreme fire.

Temperature, wind, humidity and drought are key factors crews look at to determine how the day might play out. On Monday, indicators pointed to another day of extreme fire behaviour.

"It's because of the temperature and the relative humidity, we're just not getting that precipitation," Charbonneau said. "But the reason it hasn't really grown, it's because of the smoke."

In some cases, smoke can hinder a crew's ability to douse the fire from the air, but in this case, it can also shade the ground from the sun.

"It keeps the temperature low and it keeps the relative humidity up," Charbonneau said. "And there's just not a lot of wind that we were expecting. If those things were happening, then we would have seen growth on the fire for sure."

Crews in the area are battling an out-of-control wildfire that has kept people from their homes for over a week. Conditions in the last few days have deteriorated as high heat and winds swept through.

In the past few days, more personnel have flocked to the area being threatened by the Wood Buffalo fire located about 3.4 kilometres from Fort Smith and 3.1 kilometres from Fort Fitzgerald, Atla., an update on Sunday reads.

"There's been some growth on the fire, it seems, every day now. It's not a lot, but it's a little bit every day," Charbonneau said. "People need to realize this is an active fire. There's still a good potential that the fire could come to the town."

On Monday, crews are preparing for crossover conditions, which is when the relative temperature is higher than the relative humidity.

"If we don't have that smoke, we anticipate extreme fire behaviour," Charbonneau said. "It doesn't mean that the fire is going to burn toward the town, but the fire we anticipate will burn…will grow."