Strong rain and winds pound Quebec, causing outages and damage
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 29, 2018 6:54PM EDT
MONTREAL - More than 154,000 Hydro-Quebec customers were without power as of early Wednesday evening after heavy rain and strong winds pounded various regions of the province.
Winds of more than 90 km/h were registered at Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport and at the airport in Longueuil, just south of Montreal.
At the peak of the outages, about 175,000 Hydro-Quebec customers had no power.
Several trees were also knocked down in the Montreal area.
