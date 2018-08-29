

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - More than 154,000 Hydro-Quebec customers were without power as of early Wednesday evening after heavy rain and strong winds pounded various regions of the province.

Winds of more than 90 km/h were registered at Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport and at the airport in Longueuil, just south of Montreal.

At the peak of the outages, about 175,000 Hydro-Quebec customers had no power.

Several trees were also knocked down in the Montreal area.