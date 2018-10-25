String of wild turkey sightings puzzles St. John's residents, officials
Wild turkeys stand in Mary Jane Froese's parents yard in Staten Island, Monday, Nov. 11, 2013, in New York. They are among a population of roving turkeys that has become a mess-making, traffic-stopping scourge to some residents, an unexpected bit of makeshift nature to others and a fraught project for government officials. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 25, 2018 1:15PM EDT
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Wild turkeys are strutting the streets of St. John's, N.L., where officials remain baffled by the sudden appearance of a species that is not native to the province.
The province's Fisheries and Land Resources Department has received six reports of turkeys roaming the city, saying these sighting are a first for the department.
The province does not have a documented wild turkey population, and government officials suspect the birds are likely domestic animals that have escaped or were released.
Marc Altese, general manager of Clovelly Golf Club, says people started spotting turkeys on the premises in early October.
Since then, approximately five birds have been seen wandering the grounds -- including one confident specimen that was strutting outside his window earlier today.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 'We got justice': Former soldier found guilty in Ottawa murder
- String of wild turkey sightings puzzles St. John's residents, officials
- Supreme Court won't hear appeal of Quebec legislature's kirpan ban
- Drunk driver who killed 4 people eligible for day parole next month
- Rotating Canada Post strikes today in Alberta, Quebec