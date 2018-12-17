Stricter drunk driving laws to take effect across Canada tomorrow
The display of a blood alcohol sample taken by the new Intox EC/ER II on Monday, Dec. 13, 2010, at RCMP headquarters in Regina, Sask. (Troy Fleece / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 17, 2018 12:02PM EST
Stricter drunk driving legislation takes effect across Canada tomorrow, giving police officers the right to demand a breath sample from any driver they lawfully stop.
The previous legislation requires reasonable suspicion a person has been drinking.
The new law, which passed in June, also bumps up the maximum penalties for many alcohol-impaired driving offences to 10 years from five.
The law is intended to curb injuries and deaths related to drunk driving.
According to federal statistics, an average of almost four people die in Canada daily due to impaired driving.
Mandatory alcohol screening is currently in place in more than 40 countries, including Australia, France, Germany, Ireland and Sweden.
