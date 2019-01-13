

CTVNews.ca Staff





Street racing may have been a factor in a fatal collision in Toronto on Saturday night.

A car hit a telephone pole at around 10 p.m. near McCowan and Ellesmere roads in Scarborough.

In a tweet sent out early Sunday morning, police said the driver was found without vital signs.

The victim was later pronounced dead.

Speaking to CP24 on Sunday morning, police said the cause of the crash has not yet been determined but street racing and other factors are being investigated.

The name, age, and gender of the victim have not been released.

The intersection was closed for several hours for the police investigation.

Most lanes were reopened before 8 a.m. on Sunday, except for the southbound McCowan curb lane while debris was cleared from the west sidewalk.