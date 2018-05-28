

CTVNews.ca Staff





Hundreds of people were forced to leave two theatres on the opening night of the Stratford Festival in Stratford, Ont., after police responded to a threat.

Stratford Mayor Dan Mathieson told CTV Kitchener that a call to police prompted them to ask theatregoers to leave the Festival Theatre, where more than 1,800 had gathered Monday night to watch “The Tempest.” The festival’s Avon theatre was also evacuated.

Mathieson said police are taking the threat “very seriously” and were searching the building.

Festival organizers confirmed in a statement that a threat was made against the theatre.

“On the advice of police we have cancelled tonight’s opening night performance of The Tempest,” the festival said in a statement.

The theatre was evacuated in a quick and orderly fashion, organizers said. All festival premises have since been evacuated and secured.

Artistic Director Antoni Cimolino said information will be made public as it becomes available. He also referenced actor Martha Henry, slated to play the show’s protagonist, Prospero.

“I am sitting with Martha Henry who is holding Prospero’s staff. She will work her magic soon,” Cimolino said.

Police said the Avon Theatre had been evacuated “as a precaution,” and they asked people to stay away from the area.

Ticketholders will be contacted by the festival, which says all ticket purchases for the night will be honoured.

Police have blocked off the road leading to @stratfest theatre. Hundreds evacuated after an apparent threat. Tonight is opening night. pic.twitter.com/Yu9mQdwgC7 — Tina Yazdani (@TinaYazdani) May 28, 2018

@SPSmediaoffice is at the Festival theater after a threat was received to the property. Both the Avon theater and the Festival have been evacuated as a precaution. Officers are on scene. Please stay away from the festival and upper queens and in the area of the Avon theater. — Stratford Police Service (@SPSmediaoffice) May 28, 2018