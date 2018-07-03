

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- More than 30,000 homes and businesses in Quebec were without power and air conditioning today following violent storms.

As of 9 a.m., approximately 30,389 Hydro-Quebec customers were blacked out, mainly due to fallen trees and branches on power lines -- down from more than 97,000 outages as of late Monday night.

About 17,000 of the outages were in the Laurentian region north of Montreal and in the Lanaudiere area northeast of the city.

Hydro Quebec said more than 1,600 customers were without electricity in and around Quebec City in addition to some 7,100 customers in the Outaouais region in western Quebec.

The utility said about 80 repair crews were in the field, with more to be added, but it could not yet say when full power would be restored. Spokeswoman Lynn St-Laurent says there were reports of wind gusts of up to 140 kilometres per hour.

The outages hit as Environment Canada warns of a heat wave persisting in Quebec until Friday.