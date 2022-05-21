Storm topples trees in southern Ont., killing 1; warnings remain for parts of Ont., Que.

As the May long weekend kicked off, a massive thunderstorm in southern Ontario brought strong wind gusts that knocked down trees, took out power and left one person dead.

Shortly after storms hit, police services across the Greater Toronto Area reported multiple power outages, downed trees and traffic concerns.

In Brampton, Ont., Peel Regional Police reported that a large tree had struck a woman who was walking in the storm at around 1:30 p.m. EDT. The woman was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Environment Canada had warned that strong wind gusts could blast through at a speed of up to 100 kilometres an hour and residents could expect large hail the between the size of a nickel and a toonie to fall in certain regions.

"Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles," the agency said.

In a series of public weather alerts issued Saturday, Environment Canada had warned that weather conditions are "favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms" in these areas, including the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa and Montreal.

Environment Canada said southern Ontario and Quebec are forecasted for heavy rainfall with high humidity levels over the weekend. Because of these conditions, The agency said it cannot rule out the possibility of tornadoes in some areas.

As of 3 p.m. on Saturday, the storms have since cleared in the Golden Horseshoe, although severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings remain in effect for southern Quebec and eastern Ontario. Environment Canada recommends taking cover "immediately" if threatening weather approaches.

"Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors," the agency said.

According to forecasts, the severe weather is travelling northeast through the southern regions of Ontario and Quebec from Michigan, where a tornado there killed two people and injured 40 others on Friday.

