

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- A ferocious storm is pounding much of Newfoundland and Labrador with powerful winds, blowing snow and surging waves.

Environment Canada says winds could gust to 120 kilometres an hour, largely along Newfoundland's southern coast.

That could create high storm surge levels and large waves all the way from White Bay in western Newfoundland to Cape Race, with the weather agency saying it could be worst at high tide and lead to flooding and damage to seaside infrastructure.

Power was also out in many areas of the province and schools were closed for the morning or delaying their openings.

In Nova Scotia, the system was also forecast to unleash winds of up to 90 km/h in Cape Breton and snowfall amounts of 15 centimetres in Colchester County.

P.E.I. was also expected to get strong northwesterly winds gusting up to 90 km/h, particularly over exposed areas of the coast.

Conditions were expected to gradually subside this afternoon, but another system was forecast to bring rain and flurries to the region Friday.