

The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON - Someone has stolen three unweaned puppies from a New Brunswick farm -- and RCMP warn the dogs' lives are in danger if they're not returned.

Investigators say it's believed the puppies were taken from their kennels in a barn at Wilson's Farm in Estey's Bridge.

The Mounties are asking for the public's help -- they say the puppies have not been weaned and could become extremely sick or die if they are not located and returned.

The dogs are described as a dark brown and white male Chihuahua and two Havanese-Maltese -- a black and white female and a white and brown male.

Police say the break-in occurred sometime between 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Keswick detachment of the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.