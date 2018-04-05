Stolen puppies 'could die if not located,' N.B. RCMP say
RCMP say the three missing puppies, seen here, were stolen from a farm in Estey's Bridge, N.B. on Tuesday. (Source: RCMP)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 5, 2018 3:58PM EDT
FREDERICTON - Someone has stolen three unweaned puppies from a New Brunswick farm -- and RCMP warn the dogs' lives are in danger if they're not returned.
Investigators say it's believed the puppies were taken from their kennels in a barn at Wilson's Farm in Estey's Bridge.
The Mounties are asking for the public's help -- they say the puppies have not been weaned and could become extremely sick or die if they are not located and returned.
The dogs are described as a dark brown and white male Chihuahua and two Havanese-Maltese -- a black and white female and a white and brown male.
Police say the break-in occurred sometime between 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Keswick detachment of the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
