

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- RCMP are investigating a dramatic bank heist in the community of Winfield, Alta.

They say that during the wee hours of Friday morning bandits crashed a stolen picker truck through the front wall of an Alberta Treasury branch in the tiny hamlet southwest of Edmonton.

Police say two male suspects then used the picker truck to pull a safe containing an unspecified amount of Canadian currency from a wall, causing extensive damage to the building.

Investigators say the bank robbers made their getaway in two trucks -- a black Dodge Ram and a dark coloured GMC pickup.

As of Sunday morning, the suspects remained at large.