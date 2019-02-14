British rocker Sting is performing for auto workers in Oshawa, Ont., as a “gesture of solidarity” with GM workers.

Thousands filed into Oshawa’s Tributes Communities Centre Thursday afternoon for a special acoustic performance by Sting, including songs such as “Message in a Bottle.”

He will also perform music from the musical “The Last Ship” alongside co-stars today. The musical tells the story of the rock star’s hometown Wallsend, England, as it grapples with a struggling shipbuilding industry, a true story similar to the realities now faced by GM workers in Oshawa. The auto giant announced last fall that it would be closing the plant at the end of 2019.

“We’re telling the same stories that you’re actually going through,” Sting told CTV News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme in a sit-down interview this week. “It’s a gesture of solidarity.”

GM workers lined up for the show told CTV Toronto that they were grateful for the star’s support.

“It’s kind of great to know that there are people out there that care,” said worker Jocelyn Dwyer.

“I feel very humbled today that a world renowned recording artist has taken his time to come to Oshawa to stand up for Oshawa auto workers,” said Lou D’Onofrio.

Sting and Mirvish Productions reached out to the workers’ union Unifor to arrange the meeting, union national president Jerry Dias said on CTV News Channel on Thursday. Dias met with Sting earlier this week.

“I talked about what’s going on here in Oshawa, and the similarities are scary,” he said. “He knows that you can’t win unless you’re prepared to fight and that’s why he’s here. He’s a fighter. He has courage. He’s here to say ‘I’m standing with the community of Oshawa.’”

The Last Ship is showing in Toronto until March 24.

With files from CTV Toronto