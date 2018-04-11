#SticksOutForHumboldt spreads overseas
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, April 11, 2018 9:27AM EDT
The #SticksOutForHumboldt trend continues to sweep across the country and beyond its borders, as social media users show their sympathy and support for victims of the Humboldt Broncos crash that left 15 dead in Saskatchewan.
Many have posted photos of hockey sticks propped up outside their front doors, in a trend that has also circulated under the hashtags #PutYourSticksOut and #PutYourStickOut. Hockey players, politicians, celebrities, the Canadian Forces in Iraq and first responders have also embraced the trend.
Best photo, no words needed. #SticksOutForHumboldt ���� pic.twitter.com/JGJja4F9r3— Kacey (@Kaceyla73) April 10, 2018
From Iraq, our hearts are with you. #SticksOutForHumboldt #putyoursticksout pic.twitter.com/75US2da2DN— CAF Operations (@CFOperations) April 10, 2018
You are in our thoughts, #SticksOutForHumboldt. pic.twitter.com/hiejxwCxfI— RCAF (@RCAF_ARC) April 10, 2018
#SticksOutForHumboldt at Stornoway tonight. A whole country stands with you @HumboldtBroncos. ������#HumboldtStrong #PutYourSticksOut pic.twitter.com/apwIALTooE— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) April 11, 2018
#SticksOutForHumboldt Boys, take my very first hockey stick! pic.twitter.com/fMGwExoXlF— Jim Slater (@slaterjim) April 11, 2018
I’m posting this for a lovely Candian friend. They’re putting hockey sticks out for the Humboldt Broncos lost in the bus tradegdy. Those boys may need a stick to play My heart goes out to them #sticksoutforhumboldt pic.twitter.com/USpp2uXgT1— Alonzo Bodden (@AlonzoBodden) April 11, 2018
Thought maybe they could use a goalie stick or two...#HumboldtStrong #SticksOutForHumboldt pic.twitter.com/6eVkDeaiJy— Cam Talbot (@ctalbot33) April 10, 2018
Hockey Canada, the Hockey Hall of Fame and several NHL teams have also shown their support.
So much more than just a game. Keeping the @HumboldtBroncos in our thoughts. ����#SticksOutForHumboldt #BroncosStrong pic.twitter.com/6pDNUchT7A— Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) April 10, 2018
To the community of Humboldt and all of those affected by this tragedy, we stand with you #HumboldtStrong #PutYourSticksOut pic.twitter.com/jo9q3flKiH— Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) April 10, 2018
This one’s for you, boys. #SticksOutForHumboldt pic.twitter.com/LfL7qsbKtT— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 10, 2018
Together we leave our #SticksOutForHumboldt pic.twitter.com/9J36i0AO6R— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) April 11, 2018
Our thoughts remain with the @HumboldtBroncos. Leaving these here in case you need them. #PutYourSticksOut pic.twitter.com/kyTE8ihyli— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) April 10, 2018
We've left a few of these outside the dressing room tonight. #PutYourSticksOut pic.twitter.com/Iv2Ph7P1aZ— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 10, 2018
A GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the crash survivors and families of the victims has accumulated more than $8 million in donations.
