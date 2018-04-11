The #SticksOutForHumboldt trend continues to sweep across the country and beyond its borders, as social media users show their sympathy and support for victims of the Humboldt Broncos crash that left 15 dead in Saskatchewan.

Many have posted photos of hockey sticks propped up outside their front doors, in a trend that has also circulated under the hashtags #PutYourSticksOut and #PutYourStickOut. Hockey players, politicians, celebrities, the Canadian Forces in Iraq and first responders have also embraced the trend.

Hockey Canada, the Hockey Hall of Fame and several NHL teams have also shown their support.


A GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the crash survivors and families of the victims has accumulated more than $8 million in donations.