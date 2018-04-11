

CTVNews.ca Staff





The #SticksOutForHumboldt trend continues to sweep across the country and beyond its borders, as social media users show their sympathy and support for victims of the Humboldt Broncos crash that left 15 dead in Saskatchewan.

Reading on an app? Tap here for the mobile experience

Many have posted photos of hockey sticks propped up outside their front doors, in a trend that has also circulated under the hashtags #PutYourSticksOut and #PutYourStickOut. Hockey players, politicians, celebrities, the Canadian Forces in Iraq and first responders have also embraced the trend.

I’m posting this for a lovely Candian friend. They’re putting hockey sticks out for the Humboldt Broncos lost in the bus tradegdy. Those boys may need a stick to play My heart goes out to them #sticksoutforhumboldt pic.twitter.com/USpp2uXgT1 — Alonzo Bodden (@AlonzoBodden) April 11, 2018

Thought maybe they could use a goalie stick or two...#HumboldtStrong #SticksOutForHumboldt pic.twitter.com/6eVkDeaiJy — Cam Talbot (@ctalbot33) April 10, 2018

Hockey Canada, the Hockey Hall of Fame and several NHL teams have also shown their support.

To the community of Humboldt and all of those affected by this tragedy, we stand with you #HumboldtStrong #PutYourSticksOut pic.twitter.com/jo9q3flKiH — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) April 10, 2018

Our thoughts remain with the @HumboldtBroncos. Leaving these here in case you need them. #PutYourSticksOut pic.twitter.com/kyTE8ihyli — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) April 10, 2018

We've left a few of these outside the dressing room tonight. #PutYourSticksOut pic.twitter.com/Iv2Ph7P1aZ — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 10, 2018



A GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the crash survivors and families of the victims has accumulated more than $8 million in donations.