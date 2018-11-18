Stepson of B.C. agriculture minister dies of overdose
Dan Healey was described by his stepmother Lana Popham as a "funny, caring, smart, talented and special person."
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, November 18, 2018 8:03AM EST
VICTORIA -- British Columbia's agriculture minister says her stepson has died of an accidental drug overdose.
Lana Popham posted about Dan Sealey's death on Facebook.
She says her partner's 23-year-old son was caring and smart, and some who knew him may not have realized he struggled with addiction and mental health issues.
Popham encouraged people to donate to an online fundraiser in Sealey's honour instead of sending flowers.
As of Sunday morning, the fundraiser intended to help people with addictions had raised more than $6,000.
