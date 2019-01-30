

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police have made an arrest nearly a year after a young Calgary girl was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

The Calgary Police Service Child Abuse Unit have arrested the child’s stepfather. He has been charged with aggravated assault.

Calgary police initially responded to a call from Children’s Services on March 11, 2018 in relation to a seriously injured 4 year old. The girl had been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say at the time of the incident, she was home alone with her stepfather.