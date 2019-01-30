Stepfather charged nearly a year after child seriously injured
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 6:28PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 30, 2019 6:30PM EST
Police have made an arrest nearly a year after a young Calgary girl was sent to hospital with serious injuries.
The Calgary Police Service Child Abuse Unit have arrested the child’s stepfather. He has been charged with aggravated assault.
Calgary police initially responded to a call from Children’s Services on March 11, 2018 in relation to a seriously injured 4 year old. The girl had been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police say at the time of the incident, she was home alone with her stepfather.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Bruce McArthur guilty plea sparks call to widen missing persons review
- Stepfather charged nearly a year after child seriously injured
- Rural Quebec towns join movement against Quebec's struggling gun registry
- Images show evidence of what could be one of Canada's oldest graveyards
- Police believe they found crystal meth after stopping a car for littering