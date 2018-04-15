

CTVNews.ca Staff





Officials in southern Ontario are warning people to be careful on the roads and to stay home as a combination of rain, freezing rain and ice pellets are slamming the area for the second straight day.

Scroll down or click here to vote in our poll of the day

The system affects an area from Windsor, Ont. all the way into Quebec and as far north as North Bay.

“It’s definitely more of a winter situation right now in much of southern Ontario, as opposed to spring,” Geoff Coulson, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, told CTV News Channel. “It’s a good idea to stay home if you can.”

As of Sunday afternoon, more than 35,000 customers in Ontario are without power as Hydro One works to restore power to those affected.

Coulson says the Sunday morning could result in more outages throughout the day.

“Freezing rain (can be) even more problematic both for driving as well as for potential power failures, because as that rain falls, it freezes on the power lines and the tree limbs, causing them to be very heavy (and) the wind comes along (and) knocks them over,” he said.

The freezing rain is expected to turn into straight rain by the afternoon and continue into Monday morning, which Coulson says should have an impact on the Monday morning commute.

“We’ll still see some impacts from the storm Monday morning in terms of the last of the rain,” said Coulson. “It could be a sloppy commute for a lot of folks on Monday morning.”

Coulson says the rainfall will likely make things worse before they get better.

“That rain is going to be a complicating factor if you’ve got your drain clogged up with ice pellets,” he said.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said clean-up crews are working “well-equipped” to handle the mess, despite not being at peak winter capacity.

“We just have to hope the rest of the weather event is something that we can get through, and then maybe spring will actually be here,” he told reporters on Sunday.

Toronto's Pearson Airport and Billy Bishop Airport are urging passengers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport. More than 480 flights have been cancelled at Pearson since Saturday morning.

Freezing rain continues to affect the region. We're working closely with airlines to maintain operations and keep workers outside safe. Please check your flight status w. your airline or at https://t.co/3zG1zUt4eN. Arrive early and take public transit, if possible. Stay safe! https://t.co/CymIZbZE8j — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) April 15, 2018

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the Ontario Provincial Police's highway safety division, said on Twitter there have been more than 700 accidents in the area since the storm began.

“(The weather is) making the ramps slick,” Schmidt told CP24. “We’ve got cars spinning out all over the place.”

While the accident totals continue to add up, Schmidt said most of the collisions thus far have been fender-benders, with very few injuries reported.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority issued a “flood watch” warning on Saturday for the area’s rivers and streams, but admit they are unsure of how much flooding to expect, if any.

“There is uncertainty around the timing of runoff into the rivers for today and tomorrow due to the form of precipitation being partially solid,” the alert states. “It is difficult to determine the extent of flooding possible, so TRCA advises the public to stay alert to changing conditions.”

Tory said clean-up crews are focused on keeping the catch basins clear of snow and ice pellets to avoid flooding on Toronto streets.

With files from The Canadian Press

Over 150 crashes in the #GTA this morning,

here are some tips from the experts #OnStorm

Stay home today, the snow and ice is making driving treacherous.#BeSafe pic.twitter.com/nhqMQ2v0T7 — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) April 15, 2018