Statistics Canada to release 2021 census data on languages Wednesday
Statistics Canada will publish its latest census release on languages this morning.
The release, which reflects data from 2017 to 2021, will shed light on the state of English, French and non-official languages in the country.
According to the previous census, the Quebec English-speaking community had grown more between 2011 and 2016 than during any census period over the last four decades.
Laval University sociologist Jean-Pierre Corbeil says the rise in non-permanent immigration to Quebec is likely having an impact on French in the province, given that temporary immigrants are less likely to speak French.
The previous census also found the proportion of French speakers outside of Quebec declined over the five-year period.
The census release comes as Quebec ramps up its efforts to protect French in the province, with its latest language law passed this year restricting access to government services in English.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2022.
